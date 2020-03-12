'A Quiet Place II:' Emily Blunt starrer's release delayed over coronavirus fears

The release of Emily Blunt starrer "A Quiet Place" has been delayed due to coronavirus.

The film which features Emily Blunt in the lead role was all set to release in international theaters on March 18 and later in the U.S. on March 20.



The writer and director of the film John Krasinski issued a statement on social media explaining how the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for the filmmakers to send the horror thriller on screen.

He also expressed his disappointment on the delay of the film’s release.

The director wrote “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,”.

He further said, “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s not going on around us now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we all are for you to see this movie, I’m going to wait to release the film until we can all see it together. So here’s to our group movie date. See you soon!”

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are reprising their roles from the first film. Krasinski also reprises his role from the first film in newly-filmed flashback sequences.

