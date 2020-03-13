Coronavirus: COAS Bajwa orders 'all concerned to gear up preparations'

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday directed all concerned parties to "gear up preparations" to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19), a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the virus as pandemic.

The statement was made by the army chief while he was presiding over a Corps Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The conference discussed the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and the Afghan Peace Process.



Pakistan reports 21st case of novel coronavirus

Gigit Baltistan reported its third case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the nation-wide tally to 21 a day after the region confirmed its second case, according to government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq.

The spokesperson said the patient — a 31-year-old resident of Shigar district — had a travel history of Iran. The patient was under treatment at the Skardu hospital, Firaq added.



On Wednesday, a 14-year-old from Skardu had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The first confirmed case in GB was of a 45-year-old woman, who arrived from Iran a few days to Gilgit before she was diagnosed.