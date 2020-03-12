Katrina Kaif leaves fans disappointed with statement about 'Sooryavanshi'

Filmmakers of "Sooryavanshi" on Thursday announced to postpone the release of the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial film due to coronavirus .

Katrina Kaif also shared the statement from the makers of the film that casts Akshay Kumar and her in the lead roles.



The statement, however, did not mention the new date for release of the movie.



Here is the complete statement that Katrina share on her Instagram:

"Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience... We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID - i9 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this...

-Team SOORYAVANSHI."







