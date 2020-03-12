Katie Price deletes Instagram account: Here's why

TV star and famous model Katie Price has reportedly deleted her Instagram account where she has almost 2 million followers.

According to British media, the author of many novels disabled the account saying she needed to 'take a break' from the 'horrible' world of social media.

Daily Star reported that Price would return to Instagram once she feels she is ready.

The 41-year-old model and singer left the world shocked after photos from inside her mansion went viral in February. The pictures showed that the British celebrity had been living in absolute filth all over her property.

Her former caretaker Charlie Farthing, Katie’s former caretaker, lifted the veil off the conditions she had been living in with decaying food, animal waste and ‘drug wraps’ all over her filthy mansion that also had an unendurable stench hovering all around it.

“The house was a state, the kitchen area [especially] we were always cleaning, piles of plates with Chinese mess all over it. Rubbish everywhere,” he said.

“It smells [of cat wee and old food] as Hagrid would wee everywhere – on the sofa, on the carpet, in the fireplace. We would go around with air freshener and clean up. Mop the floors all the time. We spent half the time cleaning up,” he added.