Thu Mar 12, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
March 12, 2020

Remaining PSL 2020 matches in Karachi to be played without any crowd: Murtaza Wahab

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 12, 2020

KARACHI: The advisor to the Sindh chief minister on law, Murtaza Wahab on Thursday announced that all Pakistan Super League (2020) matches in Karachi will be held without the crowd owing to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

"Sindh Govt has decided that the remaining matches of PSL in Karachi will take place without any crowd. This decision has been made after consultation with all stakeholders including the Pakistan Cricket Board," he tweeted.

The National Stadium in Karachi is set to host five matches, on March 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17.

