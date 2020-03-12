Kareena Kapoor gets labelled 'snobbish' and 'arrogant' after viral video

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as one of B-Town’s leading stars which also means that the actor boasts of a plethora of crazed fans who sometimes tend to go beyond the lines.

A video circulating of the 39-year-old Veere Di Wedding star has been making rounds online where she can be seen exiting a building and getting chased by a handful of fans.

Out of them, one appeared to be stepping over the line and right into the beauty queen’s personal space.

Despite stopping for a picture, the actor utters something to the fan before walking away which invited a number of trolls online attacking her for being ‘snobbish’ and ‘arrogant.’

“My goodness...Look at her attitude. Very bad... No doubt why bebo is regarded as one of the most arrogant actresses in Bollywood,” said one comment.



“She will learn biggest lesson of life once she reaches a stage where she would be deprived of this beauty and fame,” added another.