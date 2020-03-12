Iran asks IMF for $5 billion emergency funding in battle against coronavirus

DUBAI: To fight the coronavirus pandemic, Iran requested on Thursday the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an emergency funding.

According to an estimate by AFP, Iran is one of the countries most affected by the outbreak with 9,000 cases and 354 deaths.



Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Thursday that the outbreak has hit the Islamic Republic hard.

Zarif said that IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has "stated that countries affected by #COVID19 will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument. Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately".

In his tweet, he said: "IMF/IMF Board should adhere to Fund's mandate, stand on right side of history & act responsibly".



