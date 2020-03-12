Janhvi Kapoor gets concerned for paparazzi chasing her everywhere: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted out and about on the streets on Wednesday and the starlet was chased by the paparazzi again.

While, she decided to walk towards her car, a few paps followed her despite the oncoming traffic.

She was then seen showing immense concern for their well being.

The Dhadak actress said, “Main ruk jaati hun. Mujhe dar lag raha ap ke liye (I‘ll stop, I’m scared for you guys)."

The paps then assured her that they are okay and ask her to continue walking.

To this, Janhvi said, “Aap toh expert ho gaye aise peecha karne mein (You’ve become an expert in chasing people)."

This banter between the actress and paps went viral and people cannot just stop but comment about Janhvi's sweet and concerning nature.



The Dhadak actress has a busy schedule for films this year. She will be soon seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that is set to release on April 24. She has signed for Karan Johar’s period drama Takht, Dostana 2 and Roohi Afza.