Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif drama escalates as he unfollows her on Instagram

The drama between Indian director Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif is nowhere near subsiding.

As per the latest intel on the two, the ace filmmaker seems to still be having something against the B-Town diva as fans now noticed one name missing on Shetty’s Instagram following list which was of none other than Katrina.

While the Simmba director unfollowed the beauty queen, she seems to be still following him back.

The news comes days after Shetty got trolled online over his comments on Katrina. In a recent interview, he was asked what aspect he looks at closely while observing the monitor during the filming.

“She got so wild. She said, ‘How could you tell me this?’ and I said, ‘Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind; nobody will notice you.’ And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega? [But who’s watching?],” he added.

“All three, obviously. You have to watch the take thrice. The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during the scene). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked, ‘Can we take one more?’ And I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly; no one is going to look at you,’” he said.

However, Katrina had later come forward defending the filmmaker, saying: “We have all seen the incredible work he (Rohit) has done in the trailer of the film. Rohit Sir is one of the really, really most incredible human beings that I have worked with and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you, Sir.”