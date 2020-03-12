Matric exams in KP to begin from March 13

KARACHI: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Education Ministry said on Thursday that the matriculation exams will commence in the province from March 13.

The announcement came amid the ongoing coronavirus scare, which was causing uncertainty among students, parents and teachers.

The education ministry said that 162, 690 students will sit for the matric exams in the province this year. Due to which the KP government has established 692 examination centers across the province.

A cohort of 3,891 individuals has been tasked with the invigilation duties, said the education ministry.

The education ministry said that to ensure transparency and curb chances of cheating, strict measures are being taken.

The education ministry also informed that besides keeping an eye on the students, it will keep a watch on the invigilation staff as well to ensure the examinations are held smoothly.

Due to the coronavirus fear, the Sindh government shut down all educational institutions until March 13. However, Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced they will be conducting the exams as per schedule throughout Sindh.