Body language expert shares hidden messages on Prince Harry's posture at Commonwealth day

With the Commonwealth event wrapped up, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially tied up all loose ends in the UK.

However, the event seemed to have been closely examined by some professional body language experts.

Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma gave some details as to the overall posture of Prince Harry.

According to Wood, "The Queen is looking down and not looking at them, and Meghan is smiling. I would say that's fairly genuine because it's made along with eye contact."

"If you look at her hand, she's holding on to the paper, but you notice how relaxed her fingers are and how open the fingers are. She's not tensely holding the paper. It's very relaxed. That says that she's fine. She's okay. It's all good," Patti added.

She concluded by stating, "But when you go to him, if you look, his head is downcast, and he's trying. He's looking at his grandma. If you look at the eyebrows in that photo, it's concerned," continues Wood. "It's more you wouldn't know he's the grandson in that photo—you would think he was some sort of subservient in a greater way. It shows a change in his status, his feelings."