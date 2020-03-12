Meghan Markle flies back to Canada with tears in eyes

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has left for Canada after attending the last official royal duty at the Commonwealth Day Service, while the UK of Sussex stayed in Britain.

Prince Harry, who has pledged that he will remain committed to causes including the military, was at Buckingham Palace for meetings on Tuesday, planning his work in the UK as his wife returned to North America.

The Duchess, said to have shed a tear over emotional farewells to staff and the "bittersweet" moment of leaving, returned to 10-month-old Archie after a morning meeting with one of her patronages and an afternoon all-family engagement.