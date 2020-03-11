Sindh govt says monitoring situation closely but schools to open March 16

KARACHI: Schools in Sindh would reopen on Marach 16 (Monday) as scheduled, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Wednesday, but the matter would be discussed further in a meeting tomorrow as the provincial government monitors the situation closely.

The Sindh government had closed educational institutions across the province on March 1 amid coronavirus fears.

"The schools will reopen if conditions do not worsen," he said, adding: "We are closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis."

"It was the decision of the majority members of the steering committee that schools be reopened," he said.

Directors of private and government schools, the secretary of schools, the secretary of colleges, the BSEK chairperson, and inter-board chairperson attended the meeting.

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus 'COVID-19' infections in Pakistan has risen to 20 after Gilgit-Baltistan reported its second patient on Wednesday.

Karachi has been the worst affected city so far, with 15 of the total confirmed cases. Of the remaining, two cases have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan and one case has been reported each in Islamabad, Hyderabad and Quetta.

Globally, the virus has killed more than 4,300 people and infected over 119,000.