PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars' Dilbar Hussain fined over provocative gesture

Lahore Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain has been charged a fine worth 5% of his match fees after he reportedly reacted in a provocative manner during a PSL 2020 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.
According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the incident took place in the 18th over of Zalmi’s innings. It was during Haider Ali's dismissal when "Dilbar reacted in a manner that could have provoked a reaction from the departing batsman."
Meanwhile, Zalmi players have been fined 10% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate.
If Zalmi are found guilty of another slow over-rate during the tournament, then it will be deemed as their second offence and each member of their playing squad will be fined 20% each of their match fees.
The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Michael Gough, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Nasir Husain, while sanctions were imposed by match referee Mohammad Anees.
