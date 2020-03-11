No concerns within PML-N over Shehbaz Sharif's leadership: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that no one is raising concerns over the style of leadership of party President Shehbaz Sharif, refuting claims that some of the party members were disgruntled over Shehbaz’s way of leading the party.

Earlier today, a report said that some PML-N leaders demanded that Shahbaz Sharif should return from the UK to lead the party and execute Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal spoke to media after a meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, where former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq was also present.

In the media talk, Iqbal said that only Shehbaz Sharif is the opposition leader, adding that Shehbaz Sharif should stay in London for Nawaz’s treatment as long as he wants.

“Shehbaz Sharif should return when he is satisfied with the treatment of Nawaz Sharif, we are not demanding anything,” he said.

Saying that there is no pressure over Shehbaz return from the party leaders, the PML-N senior leader said that the party is currently focused on Nawaz’s complete recovery.

Iqbal said that in the absence of Shehbaz Sharif, the party leaders are carrying out political activities.

The report of dissent emerged after a PML-N meeting of the parliamentary committee, chaired by senior party leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif.

The report said that a total of 42 out of 83 party members attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Javed Latif MNA and Senator Pir Sabir Shah were prominent among those who criticized the leadership in their speeches. Some leaders proposed the appointment of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the parliamentary leader to better defend the party, expressing disgruntlement over the role of Khawaja Asif.

It has been learnt that the party will send the proposal to its leaders in London for discussion and a final decision, the report added.

