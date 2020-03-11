Govt to hold Hajj scheme balloting on March 12

The balloting for government’s Hajj scheme will be held at 4:00 PM on March 12, the spokesperson for Ministry of Religious Affairs said Wednesday.

APP adds: The ministry is all set to conduct balloting to pick about 90,000 intending pilgrims for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj this year under government hajj scheme.



A total of 149,330 applications had already been received for performing hajj under government scheme.

The government Hajj package (per person) is Rs 463,445 for the north region and Rs 486,270 for the south region without Qurbani (sacrifice), and Rs 486,270 and Rs 478,520 for north and south regions respectively with Qurbani.

Total 179,210 Pakistanis will perform hajj this year including 107,526 under government scheme and 71,684 under private scheme.



As many as 500 seats have been reserved for accommodating low-paid employees of public sector/corporate organisations, companies registered with Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI)/Workers Welfare Fund.

Likewise, 10,000 seats have been reserved for senior citizens of over 70 years age including their mehram and helper.

The lucky ones will be picked through balloting if applications exceeds from the reserved quota.

The unsuccessful hajj applicants of 2017, 2018 and 2019 will be selected automatically.

Yet other quota of 1,000 has been reserved for overseas Pakistanis.

The applicants will receive the result’s notification via SMS, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said that the results would be uploaded on the ministry's website as well.

The intending pilgrims have been asked to contact 051-9216980 & 051-9216982for guidance and information.



— Additional input from APP