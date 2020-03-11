close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
March 11, 2020

Kiara Advani describes her perfect match amidst Sidharth Malhotra dating buzz

Wed, Mar 11, 2020
Kiara Advani has swiftly surged to the top with her acting prowess and her charismatic personality

Bollywood star Kiara Advani has swiftly surged to the top with her acting prowess and her charismatic personality which has made her one of the most sought-after stars in B-Town.

The Kabir Singh actor recently during an interview opened up about the type of man she prefers being with, in the midst of circulating rumours about her relationship with her Shershaah costar Sidharth Malhotra.

"Someone who's loyal, someone who makes me laugh and laughs at my jokes as well. Someone who is self-made. Someone who is kind,” she was quoted as saying by Filmfare.

"Someone who is respectful towards all. The way you treat others reveals a lot about your personality. Also someone who's honest and straightforward,” she added.

“I don't like guys, who try too hard or those who have a chauvinistic mindset. I cancel them out from my life. I like people who get along with everyone, someone who's the life of the party,” she continued. 

