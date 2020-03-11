Taapsee Pannu pens moving note on being 'brave, humble, strong and happy'

Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu is one star who is known far and wide to be socially and politically aware and outspoken about all that is wrong in the world.

The Pink actor recently used her star power to deliver a stellar performance in the moving Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad and she now has another powerful message for her followers as well.

Turning to Instagram with a picture of herself, the actor dropped a poignant caption saying: “I am Brave because I've faced darkness, Humble because I've felt despair, Strong because I've had to be, Grateful because I've known loss, and HAPPY because I've learned what matters."

Director of her latest film, Sinha was quick to drop a comment saying: “You have become very smart." On the other hand, fellow industry insider Bhumi Pednekar was also full of praises for her as well as she wrote: “Sundari” accompanied with heart emojis.

