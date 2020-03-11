Kareena Kapoor treats her fans to an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan celebrating Holi

Kareena Kapoor, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, was spotted heading to the event of Holi on Tuesday.

The beautiful family was seen twinning in serene white.



Recently, Kareena shared an adorable candid picture of her little munchkin Taimur on her Instagram story and captioned it as, “Looks like pink is his colour too.”

In the picture, Taimur can be seen walking while looking down at the floor, dressed in white kurta pajama with pink gulaal over his cheeks, following his mother and playing with pink colour.

Prior to this, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video writing, “I think pink is my colour. Agree?”



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium.

The film is set to hit the theatres, on Thursday, March 13.