Chinese diplomat advises Sindh to extend school closure: report

KARACHI: Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Li Bijian, on Wednesday advised authorities in Sindh to extend the closure of schools and end big gatherings in the city after a spike in coronavirus cases, reported Geo News.

“The local Government of Sindh shall be advised to take more strong preventive measures including calling off big gatherings and extension of the closing of the schools to save more lives,” said Li in a tweet on Wednesday.

The diplomat urged the Sindh government to take the action as the spread of the virus was quick and actual. Karachi has been the worst affected city so far, with 15 of the total 20 confirmed cases.

The suggestion from the Chinese diplomat came a day after Sindh Health Department decided to recommend extension in school holidays for a long period and end on large public gatherings like Pakistan Super League.

The provincial government had ordered to shut all the educational institutions till March 13 after the emergence of two new cases on March 1.

Talking to Geo News on Tuesday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the decision to open schools will be taken in a couple of days. However, the provincial government on Tuesday announced that PSL matches would be held in the city as scheduled.

All matches due to be held at the National Stadium would take place as per the schedule, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said, during a press conference at the stadium.