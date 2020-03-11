Coronavirus scare: ‘Sooryavanshi’ release likely to be delayed

Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi release will likely be delayed after more than 50 cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in India, Indian media reported.



Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 24, 2020.

Indian media quoted officials as saying that although no decision was taken yet to delay the release, if the situation does not improve, the release of Sooryavanshi will be delayed.

Also, everyone in Bollywood is thinking twice before organizing any event or party due to coronavirus.

Sooryavanshi features Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles while Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will make their special appearance in the action film.