Celine Dion tests negative for coronavirus after catching a cold

With the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, many events and shows have fallen prey to the disease as it affects businesses and professions worldwide.

The latest celebrity to join the list is Celine Dion who put her concert dates on the back burner after she came down with a cold — one of the few symptoms of the novel virus.

However, after getting tested for COVID-19, the vocal powerhouse tested negative, giving her fans a chance to breathe a sigh of relief.

In a statement released, the I’m Alive crooner said: “I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh… I hope everyone understands.”

The doctors advised Celine to take rest for five to seven days.

The singer had called off two of her shows pushing the dates forward from her Courage World Tour which included one show from her Capital One Arena in Washington D.C and the other at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.