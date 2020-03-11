Suhana Khan stuns in sun-kissed selfie with friends, picture goes viral

Suhana Khan recently made her Instagram account public and broke the internet quite literally with her posts and pictures.

The star kid took the internet by storm with her gorgeous photos uploaded on the photo-video sharing app wherein she can be seen soaking up the sun.

Sporting a Los Angeles sweatshirt, she can be seen smiling to the camera with a bunch of close friends as they hang out together.

Suhana is surrounded by her pals in the park as they all enjoy a drink.

Check out Suhana’s photos below

Suhana is enrolled in New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.



Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter to make her debut in Bollywood.

The actor has mentioned several times that he wants his children to complete their education first and then venture on to their own career paths.