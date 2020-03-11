Irrfan Khan says he was 'a man of few words, and now they’ve become fewer'

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan has been gearing up for his upcoming film Angrezi Medium and with his health conditions, his return on the silver screens has become an emotional time for him.

During an interview with Bombay Times, the actor opened up about how he relates the plot of the upcoming film to his real life and how the film became “personal” for him.

"It was personal — but from an entirely different perspective. My child in Angrezi Medium loses her mother when she is very young. I wasn’t... mine was a crisis of whether to pursue my dream or take care of my responsibility,” he said.

“For Champak, the dilemma is whether to let my daughter chase her dream or not... perhaps it would have been my father’s dilemma if he was alive. The crisis is of the father, not of the child, in this scenario,” he added.

“My mother was sure she wanted me not to chase my dream and stay with her, which, I recall, gave me a lot of heartaches. The culmination of Champak’s decision is perhaps what I would have wanted my mother to do... Let the child fly!,” he continued.

He also revealed how he had “forgotten” how to act: "I forgot how to act and then I wanted to forget and come clean. My battle has made me more sensitive in a good and a bad way. I was a man of few words, and now they’ve become fewer.”