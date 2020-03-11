Radhika Madan in awe of Kareena Kapoor's acting prowess

Radhika Madan will be sharing screen space with famed Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor in their upcoming film Angrezi Medium.

The newcomer is excited to have worked with superstars like Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the Homi Adajania directorial.

Recently Radhika opened up about working with two of the industry’s biggest names in her third film.

The young actress said that seeing Kareena’s filmography, she had immense respect for her craft and after working with her, the respect has only increased.

Radhika was asked about the one thing that she learnt from Kareena. To this she replied that it is her ability to switch on and switch off between scenes.

“I remember we had a very intense sequence of the climax shot coming up. She just got off the phone and shot for the same, just like that. She is really talented. We have to prepare for such scenes but she did with elan,” Radhika said.

Angrezi Medium is slated to release on March 12.