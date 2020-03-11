Vicky Kaushal offered to pay for movie roles after facing rejection

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has made his mark in the industry within a very short span of time with back to back hits and stellar performances.

And his passion for his profession is visible with the fact that the heartthrob admitted to having offered money to let him work on films after facing rejection.

The Raazi actor was quoted by News18 as saying: “I just wanted work and do good acting. I would always get selected in top 2 or 3 during auditions, but they would reject me after asking my budget. I would think that ‘maybe, they have rejected me because of my budget.’”

“So then, I started asking them their budget. When I said I would do in their budget, they would still reject me. Then I said I would work for free (laughs), they would still not take me. At last, I had to say that I would pay but give me work,” he added.

Speaking about Uri, the actor said: “Uri was made by a debutant filmmaker. I also didn’t headline any big film before that. So, I had a huge responsibility and there was a baggage for sure. But luckily, the film struck the right chord and the audience accepted it. Its success is also a proof that you must go for a script you like because you never know what that Friday might bring to you.”

“We are in an excellent phase, where people are not just dependent on what’s the packaging of a film. If the content is good, people will support your film. Look what happened with Uri. People literally snatched Uri from us and made it their own, and that was the most special feeling for all of us,” he added.