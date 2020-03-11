Scarlett Johansson says she was uneasy with the idea of a 'Black Widow' prequel

Marvel fans are more than ready to welcome their favourite Avenger Black Widow’s origin story on the silver screens.

While the wait goes on, Scarlett Johansson and Marvel President Kevin Feige dished some details about the prequel during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Feige explained the reason why the standalone Natasha Romanoff film took an extensive period to film, saying: “We had been planning the conclusion for the Infinity Saga for the past five or six years, and Natasha’s journey within those films took the priority. The notion of breaking out for a standalone film that takes place in the past, for a character that we already knew and were already following, didn’t feel right."

Apart from that, Johansson also shared her thoughts on why she was initially uneasy with the idea of a standalone Black Widow film.

"I was like, I think I’m good. If we [were] going to do this, it had to be creatively fulfilling. I’ve been working for such a long time, and I have to feel like I’m challenged. I don’t want to do the same thing that I’d already done before," she said.