Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beaming with joy in latest picture from UK trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s current visit to the United Kingdom where they are wrapping up their final royal duties, has become the talk of town.

And there seem to be quite a few shots from their visit that have been making rounds online and winning the hearts of the public as they observe a visible glow on their faces ever since they parted ways with the royal life.

A surprise visit from their UK trip has particularly caught the attention of the public as a monochrome shot was shared by the Sussex pair on their official Instagram page.

The photo showed the couple radiating and sharing a laugh during a jovial moment captured from a filming for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) where they met with young leaders.



During the meeting’s roundtable discussion, one of the leaders from the QCT was heard saying: “When I was this different person that went to different things in my life, people would say to me, ‘People from this area don’t think like that. Just stay within this kind of box. I didn’t like the box. I wanted to go outside and fly.”

To this, Prince Harry responded: “Without something to aim for, you can’t unlock your potential, right?”



Meghan also chimed in later in the conversation where she said: “Let’s not wait until there’s a problem and try to fix it, let’s try to prevent the problem from happening to begin with.”

“There is no way the older generation are going to be able to change their mindset unless it’s their children who are influencing the change,” Harry had added.