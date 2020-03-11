Bhumi Pednekar chooses what she brings 'to life' rather 'instinctively'

Bhumi Pednekar has been rocking up a storm in Bollywood with hits like like Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh since 2019. However, with each movie signing, the star admits to being rather cautious about the roles she chooses to bring to life.

According to a report by IANS, Bhumi revealed, "I have been instinctively correct about the roles that I have chosen to bring to life and I'm grateful to the audiences for all the love.”

“As an actor, only your body of work combined with the success of the films can result in more and better work and I'm truly grateful that audience and critics have loved my performances. I hope to continue doing good work and choosing the best scripts that the industry is making," she added.

The star concluded by saying, "It is hugely humbling that industry stalwarts are trusting me to be a part of their projects. It also adds to the responsibility but I'm only grateful that they are making me a part of their vision.”

“It is a major validation for my craft and also my beliefs as an artist because I have only chosen films that have appealed to my core. The fact that those projects have all worked has helped me in getting my dream projects," Bhumi said.