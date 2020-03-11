close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 11, 2020

Hira Mani’s throwback photo with son Muzammil wins hearts: Check out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 11, 2020
Hira Mani’s throwback photo with son Muzammil wins hearts: Check Out

Hira Mani looked drop-dead gorgeous in throwback photos with son Muzammil and the pictures have won the hearts of her fans on social media.

Hira Mani, who treats her fans with dazzling family photos, has shared throwback pictures of her with son Muzammil on Instagram.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress posted the photos captured during her visit to Turkey in 2010.

View this post on Instagram

2010 turkey Muzammil and I ️

A post shared by Syeda Hira Salman (@hiramaniofficial) on

Hira looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all black outfit with Muzammil who could be seen gazing at the camera.

The Do Bol star wrote with a heart emoji, “2010 Turkey Muzammil and I.”

Hira Mani was last seen in hit drama serial MPTH

Latest News

More From Entertainment