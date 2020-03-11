Hira Mani’s throwback photo with son Muzammil wins hearts: Check out

Hira Mani looked drop-dead gorgeous in throwback photos with son Muzammil and the pictures have won the hearts of her fans on social media.



Hira Mani, who treats her fans with dazzling family photos, has shared throwback pictures of her with son Muzammil on Instagram.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress posted the photos captured during her visit to Turkey in 2010.

Hira looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all black outfit with Muzammil who could be seen gazing at the camera.



The Do Bol star wrote with a heart emoji, “2010 Turkey Muzammil and I.”

Hira Mani was last seen in hit drama serial MPTH.