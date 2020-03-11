Harry, Meghan Markle didn't take exclusion from Queen's procession too well

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, at the brink of cutting all ties with the British royal family, are already receiving some outsider treatment at the hands of Queen Elizabeth II.

At the Commonwealth Day Service this year, the Sussex pair may have been invited to join the event to make their last appearance as working royals but the two were still excluded from the Queen’s official royal procession.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Meghan and Harry were escorted to their seats separately this year, as opposed to last year when the fab four arrived with Her Majesty.

And it has now been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not take the exclusion too well as they become overwhelmed with emotions and were also quite sensitive about the entire episode.

A source told Daily Mail that the two were "quite sensitive and emotional about it."

The former royals were seen together with the royal family once again at Westminster Abbey in London for the Commonwealth Day service. However, what caught the eye of the public were the tensions visible between the two couples as a video from the reunion made rounds showing the Sussex pair getting 'ignored' by Kate and William.





