Katy Perry's parents reportedly avoiding contact with her over coronavirus fears

Katy, who is expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom, revealed that her parents are so worried that she'll get COVID-19. They are not having any physical contact with the singer while she is expecting.

Katy's father Keith recently told a media outlet that he was thrilled about her pregnancy. He said: "I'm a happy man. Orlando is a great guy and she'll be a good mom. We've been hoping this would happen.



"She really wanted a family. Everyone is pleased," he added, noting that he and his wife knew about the pregnancy "very early on".

Katy used last week's release of the video for her latest single Never Worn White to announce that she was expecting her first child with Pirates of the Caribbean star, Bloom.