Tue Mar 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 11, 2020

Meghan Markle's outfit revives memory of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 11, 2020

Meghan Markle won hearts with her gorgeous appearance as she attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex  rocked   green ensemble that closely resembled an outfit worn by Princess Diana in 1982.

The royal dignitary seems to be inspired of her late  mother-in-law as she  chose  a   dashing attire, resembling  to  the late princess,  for her last official engagement in London before stepping down from royal duties alongside Prince Harry.

The mother-of-one, 38 opted for a caped emerald green dress and matching hat with a netted fascinator  for the Monday's event. Her  dashing look appears to be a nod   to Princess Diana, who is and will always be the people's princess. Diana wore a green coat dress and similarly netted fascinator in 1982.



