Meghan Markle's outfit revives memory of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana

Meghan Markle won hearts with her gorgeous appearance as she attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex rocked green ensemble that closely resembled an outfit worn by Princess Diana in 1982.

The royal dignitary seems to be inspired of her late mother-in-law as she chose a dashing attire, resembling to the late princess, for her last official engagement in London before stepping down from royal duties alongside Prince Harry.

The mother-of-one, 38 opted for a caped emerald green dress and matching hat with a netted fascinator for the Monday's event. Her dashing look appears to be a nod to Princess Diana, who is and will always be the people's princess. Diana wore a green coat dress and similarly netted fascinator in 1982.







