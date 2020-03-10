close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 10, 2020

Bella Thorne says she loves doing her own makeup on movies

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 10, 2020

Actress Bella Thorne  on Tuesday treated  her fans with a handful of her beautiful pictures.

"Yours truly..." the brunette   beauty captioned her Instagram post and revealed that " I love getting to do my own makeup on movies".

Bella Thorne  is in relationship with  Benjamin Mascolo, an Italian pop star. The love birds recently shared the sweetest words to one another on Instagram.


Latest News

More From Entertainment