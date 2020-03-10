close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 10, 2020

Kumail Nanjiani poses as 'Wolverine' in latest photo-shoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 10, 2020

Kumail Nanjiani had the Xmen fans talking when he  shared a picture of himself posing  as "Wolverine".

According to the actor, he has to   recreate his favorite action scenes for a magazine.

The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share multiple pictures from his shoot for Men's Health magazine.

In one of the scenes, the Pakistani-origin Hollywood star posed as "Wolverine", the clawed mutant from Xmen franchise.

Check out his photos below:



