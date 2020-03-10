Kumail Nanjiani poses as 'Wolverine' in latest photo-shoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kumail Nanjiani had the Xmen fans talking when he shared a picture of himself posing as "Wolverine".
According to the actor, he has to recreate his favorite action scenes for a magazine.
The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share multiple pictures from his shoot for Men's Health magazine.
In one of the scenes, the Pakistani-origin Hollywood star posed as "Wolverine", the clawed mutant from Xmen franchise.
Check out his photos below:
