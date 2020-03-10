close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
World

Web Desk
March 10, 2020

Coronavirus Italy: Current Status of reported cases and deaths

Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has killed thousands of people  across the world and  infected thousands others since emerging in China. 

The deadly virus has spread to over 100 countries since it emerged in Chinese city of Wuhan at the beginning of this decade.

Health experts have confirmed human-to-human transmission, and there have been such transmissions in several countries.

World Health Organisation has recommended people to take precautions against coronavirus to reduce exposure and transmission.

The numbers of coronavirus cases, deaths and people who have recovered from the disease in Italy stand at:

CountryItaly
Total Cases9,172
Total Deaths463
Total Recovered724
Active Cases7,985
New Cases0
Serious, Critical
733

