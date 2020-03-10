Irrfan Khan shares his thoughts on 'Angrezi Medium', compares film to his own life

Irrfan Khan is gearing up for his comeback in cinema after his cancer treatment and his fans are eagerly waiting for his appearance in Angrezi Medium.

Recently, Irrfan Khan opened up about his own life and likened the script of his next offering to his personal ordeals.

Irrfan Khan, who lost his family at the tender age of 21 was made to live with his mother and take over the responsibilities. Whereas, his daughter in the film is to fly and pursue her career abroad.

He told TNN, “For Champak the dilemma is whether to let my daughter chase her dream or not... perhaps it would have been my father’s dilemma if he was alive. The crisis is of the father, not of the child, in this scenario. My mother was sure she wanted me not to chase my dream and stay with her, which, I recall, gave me lot of heartache. The culmination of Champak’s decision is perhaps what I would have wanted my mother to do... Let the child fly!”

While talking about his script selection, Irrfan said, “I can’t be judgmental while looking at a character.” For the character to work for him, he has to find his emotional world. It’s important to find moral center, otherwise, one would never be able to relate to the film. Even if I played Hitler, I would need to find out what he does, how he does it and when he does what.”

Angrezi medium starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor is set to release on March 13.