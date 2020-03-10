'Angrezi Medium' director Homi Adjania tears up talking about Irrfan Khan's health

Director of upcoming film Angrezi Medium, Homi Adjania got overwhelmed with emotions while talking about the film’s star Irrfan Khan.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra during an interview, Homi revealed how the actor was doing at the moment after he was diagnosed with cancer and had shot the film while he been getting treated.

“We were discussing the whole thing, and he told me ‘I don’t regret for a moment having to go through this.’ He said, ‘I don’t think in 40 lifetimes I would have got the realisation I have got’,” he said.

He further recalled Irrfan’s words saying: “He said ‘I was such an idiot before. I used to think of myself as Irrfan Khan the superstar, the actor, and that defined me. That was my definition of myself. And today I realise that we put these labels on ourselves and we start believing that that’s what we are.’”

“In that sense I feel that he is in an extremely liberated and evolved space. He’s fighting, and his family is around him. And it is what it is,” Homi added.

“Considering the circumstances and the predicament that he was in, and then to come out and show us the magic that he does when the camera starts rolling, to show us the resilience he has by just being so professional, not complaining for a second about anything,” he further added.

“We’re making a movie. We aren’t curing cancer, we aren’t sending someone to Mars. It’s a freaking movie. I told him this. I said on Friday the movie will come and go. All we’ll be left with are the memories making it, and that’s what we should cherish,” he added.