Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will feature in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will feature in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Indian media has reported.



According to the reports, Aayush who made his debut with Abhiraj Minawala directorial Loveyatri, has started preparations for the film. He has started reading sessions with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will play the lead role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the film directed by Farhad Samji.

The film will be a family drama and the Dabangg 3 actor will be seen in a completely different avatar.

Currently, Salman Khan is busy shooting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will hit theatres on Eid 2020.

Radhe shooting has been cancelled in Azerbaijan and Thailand due to coronavirus scare, it has also been reported.

Disha Patani is playing the lead female role in Radhe.