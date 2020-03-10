Miley Cyurs cancels bushfire relief concert in Australia over coronavirus fear

With the coronavirus scare spreading worldwide, many celebrities are taking a rain check on their professional duties, with Miley Cyrus being the latest to join the list.

Turning to Twitter, the Wrecking Ball crooner announced that she will be cancelling her headline appearance at the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert over the surging fear of the pandemic.

“Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show,” she tweeted.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon,” she added.

Soon after, the concert organizer TEG Dainty also issued a statement following the singer’s decision to back out, saying that the entire concert has now been cancelled and ticketholders will be refunded.

“We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and that as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13 March can no longer go ahead. All fans will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly.”

“World Tour’s Saturday night show with Robbie Williams will still be going ahead, and we look forward to bringing Melbourne a fantastic night of entertainment. Robbie is already on his way to Australia,” the statement added.