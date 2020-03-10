Sidharth Malhotra sings praises for Kiara Advani's Netflix film 'Guilty'

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra was all praises for his fellow industry insider Kiara Advani after the release of her latest Netflix film Guilty.

Turning to his social media, the Student of the Year star extolled the Kabir Singh diva saying her latest offering had been very “hard hitting.”

The actor gave a shout out to the film’s director Ruchi Narain as well while urging fans to head over to the streaming website to watch the stellar film.

Sidharth and Kiara will also be seen weaving magic together next in B-Town’s next big venture Shershaah which will come as Tamil director Vishu Varadhan’s directorial debut in Bollywood.



