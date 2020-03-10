Kareena Kapoor to play a ferocious cop in 'Angrezi Medium': WATCH

Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing a crucial role in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium.

In the newly-released featurette video introducing her character, the actress can be seen essaying the role of a strict and bold London cop named Naina Kohli.

In the clip, Kareena can be seen beating up goons with her bare hands.

About her character, the actress shared, "It’s not a big role, but it’s still a part of a relevant film and an attempt to play a character that I’ve not done before. I believe, as an actor, it has a lot to do with reinvention of the mind other than the physicality. I have few scenes but I am confident that this character will be remembered and it will definitely be a feather in my cap. It’s such an amazing ensemble cast and I felt humbled and honoured to be a part of this team.”

While commenting on the film she said, “I think this film is extra special because I had worked with all the Khans except Irrfan. When this opportunity came in, I decided to take it up.”

“Kareena is again proving that she is the queen of Bollywood,” wrote a fan on YouTube. Meanwhile, another on commented, "Kareena’s acting, her looks, everything is so fine about her. I hope in the next franchise of this movie we see her as the main lead of the film."



Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania, is set to hit the theatres on March 12.