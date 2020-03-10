Rohit Shetty draws ire following 'sexist' remark on Katrina Kaif

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty is facing the wrath of the internet following his recent statements that reeked highly of sexism.

During a recent interview, the Sooryavanshi director was asked on what aspect he looks at closely while observing the monitor during the filming.

“All three, obviously. You have to watch the take thrice. The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during the scene). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked, ‘Can we take one more?’ And I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly; no one is going to look at you,’” he said.

“She got so wild. She said, ‘How could you tell me this?’ and I said, ‘Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind; nobody will notice you.’ And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega? [But who’s watching?],” he added.

The response unquestionably fueled anger on social media as Katrina Kaif’s fans jumped in and got back at the director by trolling him.

However, explaining the context, the Tiger Zinda Hai diva jumped in to clear the air saying: “We have all seen the incredible work he (Rohit) has done in the trailer of the film. Rohit Sir is one of the really, really most incredible human beings that I have worked with and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you, Sir.”