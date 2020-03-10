Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan dance video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan’s throwback dance video has gone viral on the internet.



The video clip was from a lavish holi festival party hosted in 2000.

The throwback video was shared by filmmaker Subhash Gai on his Twitter handle.

The party was hosted by Subhash in Meghna cottage, mud island Mumbai in 2000.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan could be seen dancing like no one is watching the celebrity couple.

The clip has won the hearts on social media platforms.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in film Zero opposite Katrina Kaif.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite star in the next project and there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan has agreed to collaborate with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for his film on immigration drama.