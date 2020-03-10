Chris Hemsworth takes a rain check on India visit amid coronavirus scare

As the fear of coronavirus envelopes the globe, fans of Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth too were in for some bad news, as the actor called off his visit to India owing to the growing apprehensions regarding the pandemic.



The Avengers: Endgame actor cancelled his visit to the country over the coronavirus scare after a travel advisory was issued.

The actor was supposed to visit the country for the promotion of his upcoming Netflix film Extraction accompanied by director Sam Hargrave, on March 16 for two days.

A Netflix source later disclosed to PTI that, "Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved and the travel advisory issued, the event has been called off.”

Earlier, a word of caution was issued by the Union Health Ministry that large gatherings should be avoided or postponed, laying emphasis on precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The novel virus has taken the lives of over 4,000 and has affected over 113,000 people worldwide.