Mehwish Hayat shares pain after losing her 'best friend' Balooni

Pakistan's charismatic showbiz star Mehwish Hyat, who owns the kind heart for others and their sufferings, has shared a heart-melting post on social media about her pain as she lost her decade-old friend Balooni.



The 'Punjab Nahi Jaoungi' actress took to her Instagram and posted a photo of herself with her pet Balooni, who had left such a gorgeous lady few days ago, and wrote a lengthy note about her suffering without him.



The actress wrote: "My dear Balooni .. It’s been 3 days that you've been gone .. and my heart and mind still doesn’t want to believe It. I’ve been through a lot but these last few days have been the worst of my life."

She continued: "A decade of having you next to me through all my highs, lows and breakdowns .. your one gaze would make me feel everything’s going to be alright. You taught me so much about unconditional love and life itself. Never thought I’d lose you .. thought you’d always be there at the gate waiting for me with those big piercing brown eyes .. My best friend .. you loved me so much that you spared me the pain of saying good bye and letting you go .. I wish you'd waited for me a day more .. I wish I could have got to hug you for one last time .. I wish .."







