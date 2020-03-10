close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 10, 2020

Mehwish Hayat shares pain after losing her 'best friend' Balooni

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 10, 2020

Pakistan's charismatic showbiz star  Mehwish Hyat, who owns  the kind heart  for others and their sufferings, has shared a heart-melting  post on social media about her pain as she lost  her  decade-old friend Balooni.

The 'Punjab Nahi Jaoungi' actress took to her Instagram and posted a   photo of herself with her pet Balooni, who had left such a gorgeous lady  few days ago, and wrote a lengthy note about her   suffering without  him.

The actress wrote: "My dear Balooni .. It’s been 3 days that you've been gone .. and my heart and mind still doesn’t want to believe It. I’ve been through a lot but these last few days have been the worst of my life."

She continued:  "A decade of having you next to me through all my highs, lows and breakdowns .. your one gaze would make me feel everything’s going to be alright. You taught me so much about unconditional love and life itself. Never thought I’d lose you .. thought you’d always be there at the gate waiting for me with those big piercing brown eyes .. My best friend .. you loved me so much that you spared me the pain of saying good bye and letting you go .. I wish you'd waited for me a day more .. I wish I could have got to hug you for one last time .. I wish .."

My dear Balooni .. It's been 3 days that you've been gone .. and my heart and mind still doesn't want to believe It. I've been through a lot but these last few days have been the worst of my life. A decade of having you next to me through all my highs, lows and breakdowns .. your one gaze would make me feel everything's going to be alright. You taught me so much about unconditional love and life itself. Never thought I'd lose you .. thought you'd always be there at the gate waiting for me with those big piercing brown eyes .. My best friend .. you loved me so much that you spared me the pain of saying good bye and letting you go .. I wish you'd waited for me a day more .. I wish I could have got to hug you for one last time .. I wish .. Nothing will ever replace the void that you have left in my life. All I am left with is tears .. memories .. and a lifetime to miss you... RIP Bruno 06.03.2020

