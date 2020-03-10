Nawaz Sharif's personal physician attacked in London

LONDON: Personal physician of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, Dr Adnan, was attacked in London, Geo News reported Tuesday.



The injured doctor was shifted to hospital. He sustained injuries on head, face and chest, according to report.

The tragic incident occurred when two masked men launched assault on Dr Adnan with a metal rod in Park Lane, the sources said.

London police said they have received the report about the assault.

