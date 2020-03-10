Katy Perry pays homage to late grandma, tells her she's pregnant

Katy Perry has paid tribute to her late grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson in an emotional Instagram post, revealing that she is no more with her.

The singer shared with fans about her endearment to the late woman. Among the photos and videos she posted on Instagram, Perry included an emotional clip telling her grandma of her pregnancy.

"Grandma, it's Katy," she says to Hudson, who is laying in a hospital bed in the clip. "I just wanted to tell you, I know you're not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you."

She continued, "You remember me? Katy? I'm going to tell you that I'm going to have a baby. I'm pregnant, grandma! Katy is finally pregnant, she's the last one, but I have a baby inside me and I wanted to tell that to you."







