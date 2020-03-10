Coronavirus: Canada reports first death from the epidemic

Canada confirmed its first coronavirus death, health officials announced on Monday.



The victim, a senior residing at an elderly care facility, "was infected with COVID-19 (and) passed away last night," the province's health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters.

Canada has recorded at least 71 confirmed or presumed coronavirus cases. Most are in the most populated province, Ontario, or in British Columbia.

The number of coronavirus infections around the world has passed 110,000 people in 100 countries, according to an AFP tally on Monday, and over 3,800 were left dead.

The landmark figure came after Iran reported almost 600 new cases on Monday morning, taking its total number of infections past 7,000.

China, where the virus first emerged late last year, remains the most affected country with more than 80,000 cases but experts have expressed hope that the Chinese outbreak has peaked.

Governments are scrambling to respond to the outbreak with countries across Europe cancelling public gatherings, restricting attendances at sporting events, and closing schools — following similar measures in China and other Asian nations.