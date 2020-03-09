Meghan Markle sat behind Kate Middleton at Commonwealth Day service: Here's why

A photo of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton has left people confused with the sitting arrangement at the annual Commonwealth Day service.

The event was held at the Westminster Abbey where the royal family members were also present on Monday.

The members of royal family were captured sitting together in the afternoon event with the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Cornwall seated side by side in the first row while Prince Harry and Meghan were seen sitting behind them, in another row.

The onlookers were perturbed by the sight considering the whole Megxit scenario.

However, it was learnt that it was for no other reason than tradition, wherein the more senior members of the royal family sit closest to the altar.

BBC One aired the service, covering performance of Alexandra Burke as well as Anthony Joshua’s reading about being a member of the Commonwealth.