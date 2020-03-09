close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
March 9, 2020

Meghan Markle sat behind Kate Middleton at Commonwealth Day service: Here's why

World

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 09, 2020

A photo of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton  has  left people confused with the sitting arrangement at   the annual Commonwealth Day service. 

The event was held at the  Westminster Abbey where the royal family members were also present  on Monday. 

The members of royal family were captured sitting together in the afternoon event with the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Cornwall seated side by side in the first row while Prince Harry and Meghan were seen sitting behind them, in another row.

The onlookers were perturbed by the sight considering the whole Megxit scenario.

However, it was learnt that it was for no other reason than tradition, wherein the more senior members of the royal family sit closest to the altar.

BBC One aired the service, covering performance of Alexandra Burke as well as Anthony Joshua’s reading about being a member of the Commonwealth.

Latest News

More From World